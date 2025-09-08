Brno Public Transport Fines Will Increase From 1 October 2025

From 1 October 2025, the fine for travelling without a valid ticket on Brno’s public transport system will increase. While the amount payable when paying the inspector directly will remain the same, the additional payment will increase by CZK 1,000 – from the original CZK 1,500 to CZK 2,500.

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is using new legislative options and adjusting the sizes of fines to motivate passengers to purchase tickets. The fine paid on the spot remains CZK 1,000 + 25 crowns for the fare , while if paid later by transfer or at a branch, it will now be CZK 2,500 + 25 crowns for the fare.

How to buy a ticket?

Buying a ticket in Brno has become much easier due to the Beep and Go! (‘Pípni a jeď!’) service. Passengers can pay contactlessly with their card, phone or watch directly in the vehicle. This method of payment is now used for more than half of all single tickets. In addition, the popular Šalinkarta remains; the annual version costs only 9 CZK per day thanks to a city subsidy. From mid-September, it will be possible to buy a ticket in the DPMBinfo application, and it is still possible to buy tickets at public transport stops in paper form, or use an SMS ticket.