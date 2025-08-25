Brno Powers Global Hits like Mafia and Cultivates the Next Generation of Game Dev Talent

Brno is once again the centre of global gaming attention, with the release of ‘Mafia: The Old Country’, the highly anticipated fourth part of the acclaimed Mafia series, published by 2K and developed by Hangar 13, based in the Czech game development capital.

Following its launch on 8 August, Mafia: The Old Country sold an estimated 800,000 copies in its first four days, and has earned generally favorable reviews on Metacritic (75/100). With around 71% positive ratings on Steam, the latest entry in Brno’s most iconic franchise reinforces the city’s reputation for delivering globally celebrated AAA titles.

Another showcase of local gaming impact, Gray Zone Warfare, a tactical first-person shooter, stormed the Steam charts in April 2024, selling over 500,000 copies in its first four days and over one million to date. This marked a successful shift from mobile to PC games for Madfinger Games, an independent Czech studio led by Marek Rabas.

Mafia: The Old Country. Credit: Hangar13

Brno’s influence also extends to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, where multiple local teams contributed to the game’s global success. Fineway Studios led the game’s dubbing and localization, producing the most extensive Czech voiceover ever. In July 2025, Warhorse Studios opened a new Brno office, led by Petr Kolář, formerly of Ashborne Studios, to strengthen both ongoing development and future DLC production, tapping into the region’s deep talent pool.

New Talent, Big Ideas

Alongside major titles, a new generation of Czech developers is pushing creative boundaries while gaining global attention. Mourning Tide, a horror-fishing adventure created by Brno high school students, went viral after being featured by YouTube megastar Markiplier (37+ million subscribers). The team recently launched a demo on Steam, earning international attention and community support.

Another rising hit, Dreadline Express by indie developer David Konečný, is a Lovecraftian horror card game that won ‘Best Game’ at the 2025 Indie Awards during the Game Access Conference, the leading Central European industry gathering held in Brno.

David Konečný, developer of Dreadline Express. Credit: Brnoregion

Both games emerged from the region’s thriving ecosystem and were supported by the Gamebaze incubator, powered by the innovation agency JIC.

“Brno has always been strong in game development, but what we’re seeing now is a new generation of creators ready to go global. Our mission is to give these teams the support, tools, and mentorship they need to turn bold ideas into market-ready games,” says Natálie Konečná, manager of Gamebaze.

Brno: Europe’s Powerhouse in Game Development

The support draws on experienced professionals in the region, blending decades of blockbuster success with a new wave of indie creators and cross-platform innovation. With over 40 studios and 900+ game developers, Brno has become one of Europe’s most concentrated game development hubs. On average, locally-developed PC games score 84% in Steam user reviews – a testament to quality and player resonance.

This momentum isn’t limited to PC and console. On the mobile front, local teams like Terahype, Tinysoft, Noxgames, and Alda Games are scaling rapidly, collectively generating millions in revenue – proof that Brno’s creative spark translates across platforms.

Madfinger Games Studio. Credit: Brnoregion

Behind this success is a robust ecosystem nurturing emerging talent. The Brno region offers strong support through education, the close-knit GameDev Area community, and initiatives like Gamebaze – the country’s first dedicated game incubator – as well as the Game Cluster, a collaborative network of developers, educators, and media. This model has been noticed throughout Europe and is currently being studied through the GAME-ER research project.