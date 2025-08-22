Vast Majority of Czechs Dissatisfied With Fiala Government, Says Poll

A significant majority of Czechs reported dissatisfaction with the coalition government of Petr Fiala (ODS) in June, according to a survey released yesterday by the CVVM polling institute.

The government’s programme was the most positively evaluated, with 30% of respondents satisfied. Slightly fewer were satisfied with Fiala himself, about a quarter with the cabinet and ministers.

Communication with the public was evaluated the worst; over three-quarters were dissatisfied with it.

70% were dissatisfied with the activities of the government. More than two-thirds had a negative view of Fiala.

The Fiala government was assessed more positively by men than women, by university graduates and people under 30 years of age, as well as by those who voted for the Spolu coalition (comprising ODS, TOP 09 and the Christian Democrats) in the elections four years ago and current President Petr Pavel in the presidential election. On the other hand, worse satisfaction ratings are found among pensioners, among ANO, Communist and SPD voters, and among people who voted for ANO leader Andrej Babis in the second round of the presidential election, said CVVM.

The survey was carried out on 1,081 respondents aged over 15 on 16-30 June.