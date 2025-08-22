Interview: Foreign Workers as the Heart of the Team — Why Diversity Matters in the Workplace

Foreign nationals make up an ever-growing share of the workforce in the Czech Republic, and their role in the business culture and economy is continuously changing. Brno Daily spoke to Kateřina Casadei, CEO of Jobspin Job & Relocation Fairs, about the role of international professionals in shaping the Czech labour market.

BD: Kateřina, what role do foreign workers play in today’s Czech job market?

A crucial one. Right now, roughly every sixth working person in the Czech Republic is a foreign national. And their significance keeps growing. The local workforce simply can’t meet demand anymore — especially as the population ages. Without them, entire sectors like healthcare, construction, or logistics would be under immense pressure.

BD: You mention foreign workers as the ‘heart of the team’. What do you mean by that?

For many foreigners, their first job in the Czech Republic is more than just a paycheck — it’s the start of their new life here. I’ve seen it again and again: people stay connected to their first employer out of real loyalty. For instance, former interns of ours, even after moving on to new roles, have continued volunteering at our job fairs for years. That shows just how emotionally meaningful that first opportunity can be.

Kateřina Casadei, CEO of Jobspin Job & Relocation Fairs. Credit: Jobspin

BD: It is often presumed that foreign workers are concentrated in lower-skilled jobs. How accurate is this perception today?

That perception is outdated. According to the Czech Ministry of Labour, these days, over 40,000 foreign nationals in the Czech Republic are working in qualified roles — as software developers, engineers, researchers, doctors. They’re an integral part of key industries like tech, science, and healthcare. Far from being just “temporary help,” they’re highly skilled professionals with a long-term impact.

BD: Companies often wonder whether investing in diversity is really worth it? What tangible benefits does it bring?

Absolutely. Diversity expands the pool of talent available on the labour market, bringing in fresh perspectives and often higher motivation among employees. Research consistently shows that diverse teams boost creative thinking and innovation. For example, a 2023 report by McKinsey & Company found that companies in the top quartile for ethnic and cultural diversity on executive teams were 36% more likely to outperform their peers financially.

Moreover, diverse teams tend to understand and serve a broader customer base better, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. According to Deloitte’s 2022 “Diversity and Inclusion” survey, organizations with inclusive cultures reported up to 17% higher innovation revenue compared to their less inclusive counterparts. In sum, investing in diversity is a smart business strategy — widening talent access, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

BD: What are the most common nationalities of the foreign nationals living and working here?

Interestingly, nearly 60% of all foreigners in the Czech Republic are from just two countries: Ukraine (39%) and Slovakia (18%). Others come from Vietnam, Russia, Romania, Moldova,… Many are settled, raising families, and speak Czech fluently. These aren’t just short-term residents — they’re your neighbours, your colleagues, your children’s classmates.

BD: Are international professionals more mobile within the country than Czech nationals?

Often, yes. Especially in the early stages of their stay, when they’re still building social circles and don’t have strong geographic ties. We see a lot of openness to relocating for the right job, even across the country. A good offer — the right team or dream role — can be a strong motivator to move.

BD: Where can people find employers who are open to international talent?

At the Jobspin Job & Relocation Fairs in Brno and Prague. These events are built for foreigners living in the Czech Republic who are looking for new career opportunities, advice, and community. You’ll find more than 2,000 like-minded people there — plus employers who value diversity and understand the unique journey of living and working abroad. It’s more than a job fair — it’s a space for inspiration, connection, and support.