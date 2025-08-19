Two-Thirds of Czechs Support Adoption Rights For LGBT Couples

Two-thirds of Czechs (66%) agree that gay and lesbian couples should have the right to adopt children from institutional care, according to a survey by the CVVM institute released yesterday. Slightly fewer people (64%) support extending the right to marry to same-sex couples.

One-third said they strongly support the legalisation of same-sex marriage, while one in seven said they strongly oppose it.

Four out of five respondents (81%) agreed that LGBT people should have the right to adopt their partner’s children, while 15% were against this. The survey was carried out on 1,712 respondents aged over 15 in May and June. 15% were against it.

85% of Czechs supported same-sex registered partnerships, which were changed to ‘domestic partnerships’ this year, with most of the rights of marriage excluding the possibility of adoption.

Three out of five people said they had LGBT friends or acquaintances.

“Friendship with a person of homosexual orientation is an important indicator for greater support of gay rights,” said CVVM.

Among those who have LGBT people among their friends, 72% support equal marriage, 73% support adoption of children from institutional care, 85% support stepchild adoption, and 90% support registered partnerships.

Among those who do not have any LGBT friends or acquaintances, 53% expressed support for same-sex marriage, 55% for adoptions from institutional care, 73% for stepchild adoption, and 79% for registered partnerships.

However, the pollsters noted, in each case all the rights surveyed were supported by a majority of the respondents.

LGBT rights are more likely to be supported by women, people under 40 years of age, and those with higher education.

About 62% of respondents said that disclosing LGBT orientation would not cause any problems for people in their town or village, while 34% believe the opposite is true.