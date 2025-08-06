Czech Donations To Power Another Children’s Hospital In Ukraine

Another solar power plant has been installed at a Ukrainian hospital as part of the ‘Sun for Ukraine’ initiative, led by Brno-based NGO Nesehnutí. The power plant, built thanks to Czech donors, will reduce power costs and ensure supply at the St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital in Lviv, part of one of the largest hospital complexes in the city.

The 52 kW solar power plant, with a total cost of €27,595, was built thanks to many donors as part of the Sun for Ukraine initiative and the German charitable foundation WirWerk. The solar panels and batteries were donated by Quintas Energy and the Polish company Menlo Electric.

“When I learned about the energy problems in Ukraine, I felt compelled to help,” said Declan O’Halloran, CEO of Quintas Energy. “I got in touch with the team so we could join forces and find a solution. It is an honor for us to support the people of Ukraine and the hospital in Lviv both financially and with our expertise in system design.”

Credit : Nesehnutí

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 350 children injured by mines, firearms, and shrapnel have been treated at St. Nicholas Hospital. Each year, the hospital admits 28,000 children and conducts approximately 90,000 consultations. The solar power plant was installed above the first block of the surgical department and supplies the operating rooms of neurosurgery, two general surgeries, and otorhinolaryngology.

“The solar power plant at St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital means more than just cost savings—it is a source of security and stability in critical moments,” said Kristýna Fey, media communications coordinator at Nesehnutí. “Thanks to the generosity of Czech donors, doctors can continue to save lives even during power outages. The Sun for Ukraine initiative proves that this form of aid makes sense.”

A total of 13 solar power plants have been built on critical infrastructure buildings across Ukraine thanks to Czech donors. The power plants bring tangible benefits to key infrastructure, contributing to the energy resilience of Ukrainian communities. The initiative is now raising funds to construct another solar power plant at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lviv, part of the same hospital complex.