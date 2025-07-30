Brno Firms Will Join European Space Mission To Study Venus

A consortium of Brno-based firms led by TRL Space has won a tender issued by the European Space Agency (ESA), landing a 2.6 million euro contract for the development and production of a key scientific instrument to analyse the chemical composition of Venus’ atmosphere.

The launch of the probe, which should help answer questions about the history of Venus, is planned for December 2031.

The technology will also carry a symbolic element, in the form of a silhouette of Venus of Vestonice. This year marks 100 years since the prehistoric statuette was found in Dolni Vestonice, south Moravia. This is also a tribute to the ancestors, said the designer of the silhouette, Vaclav Havlicek.

The Brno companies will thus be major participants in the EnVision mission, which is led by the ESA and prepared in cooperation with NASA. The mission aims to help scientists understand why Venus, unlike Earth, has turned into an extremely inhospitable world. The probe is tasked with investigating the connections between geological activity and the chemical composition of the atmosphere, and thus contributing to understanding the different evolutionary paths of the two planets.

Czech engineers and researchers are involved in the development of the VenSpec-H infrared spectrometer.

“This is proof that we have the know-how to manage even the most prestigious international missions. Moreover, the participation in the EnVision mission shows that the Czech Republic is able to engage in complex projects with global impact and to be a reliable and respected partner in them,” said Vaclav Kobera, director of the department of space activities and new technologies and innovations at the Ministry of Transport.

In addition to the project management, TRL Space is also responsible for the development of the device’s electronics together with SAWtronics. AerialComm, a member of the TRL Group, will test the technology to verify functionality. G.L. Electronic is in charge of final assembly of the electronic boards and their inspection.

“This is an important milestone for us, which continues our long-standing efforts to be involved in European science missions not only as a supplier but as a true co-author of the solution,” said Petr Kapoun, director of TRL Space.

The group of companies will cover the entire process, from the design to the production of the complete electronics of the instrument. They will prepare several test kits and one final kit that will be part of the spacecraft heading to Venus.