Twenty-Eight Candidate Lists Registered For Czech General Election in October

A total of 28 candidate lists have been submitted for the autumn parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, six more than in the previous elections four years ago, according to CTK. The deadline for nominations expired at 4pm yesterday.

The elections to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech parliament, will take place on 3 and 4 October.

In 2021, 22 parties and coalitions submitted lists of candidates.

“The regional offices will now examine the submitted lists of candidates,” stated the Ministry of the Interior. “If necessary, they will write to the entities that have submitted the lists of candidates to remove defects by 6 August 2025 at the latest.” Parties and coalitions can still add additional candidates to their lists or change the order of the candidates before the deadline of 4 August, it added.

As in previous years, not all groups have submitted candidates for every region. The broadest choice will be in Prague, where 26 lists have been submitted, while voters in Vysocina can choose between just 19 lists.

As expected, all the parties represented in the current parliament have registered for the elections. According to opinion polls, all of them are predicted to retain their representation in the Chamber.

The governing Civic Democrats (ODS), Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and TOP 09 are running as the Spolu electoral coalition. ANO, the main opposition party and leader in current polling, are running alone, as are the Mayors and Independents (STAN).

STAN’s former coalition partners, the Pirates, have added Green Party candidates to their lists this time. The far-right party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) has representatives of three small extra-parliamentary parties on its lists.

According to the polls, the Communists (KSCM) and the Social Democrats (SOCDEM), who are running together on the lists of the Stacilo! alliance, could win representation in the lower house again after four years on the outside. KSCM retained its representation in the European Parliament last year as part of Stacilo!

The Motorists and Prisaha have not renewed their successful cooperation in the European elections, and are running solo for the Chamber of Deputies. According to the latest polls, neither party is on course to reach the 5% threshold of voter support to win parliamentary seats.

In the coming days, the regional offices and Prague City Hall will check whether the parties and their candidates have met all the formal requirements of the election law. They will then register the final candidate lists on 15 August.