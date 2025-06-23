Rosnička 2025: The Ultimate Outdoor Clubbing Getaway Between Prague and Brno

This weekend, from 27-29 June, the Rosnička Festival is returning for a weekend combining music, nature, and community, an outdoor celebration of electronic music and underground culture set against the picturesque backdrop of Svitavy Lakes, located midway between Prague and Brno.

The multi-genre Rosnička Festival challenges musical stereotypes and pushes boundaries by showcasing alternative artists often overlooked by mainstream platforms, providing an opportunity for a deep dive into the underground electronic music scene. The programme includes techno, house, disco, experimental electronics, rap, and much else besides, bringing together a lineup of DJs and producers from across the European electronic music spectrum, including artists from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, and the UK.

Svitavy Lakes are a well-kept secret in the heart of the Czech Republic, offering a scenic natural escape from urban life. During the day, visitors can expect laid-back vibes, sunbathing, lakeside lounging, and gentle beats in the natural landscape. As night falls, the festival shifts into immersive light shows, deep basslines, and high-octane performances, in an electrifying open-air dancefloor under the stars.

Credit: Rosnička Festival

Highlights from the 2025 Lineup

Benedikt Frey (Germany): A member of projects like Init, Dolphins, and formerly Keys, Frey is a composer, DJ, and live performer whose sets are both captivating and unpredictable, ranging from dubby downbeat zones to cosmic techno journeys.

Friday Dunard (Germany): A genre-defying artist from Karlsruhe and co-runner of the label Syff, whose sound mixes minimalism with subtle melodic cues.

st.grimes (Italy): Milan-based producer and multidisciplinary artist, crafting high-BPM rave and eurodance-influenced sets with fast percussion, an intense atmosphere, and nostalgic touches.

Explicit Sound (Czech Republic): Hailing from Brno, this member of the Explicit Collective represents the new generation of Czech ravers, blending sharp sound design with raw underground energy.

Tvyks (Czech Republic): A legend in the Czech scene, Tvyks has been a vital force for over three decades. His sets continue to evolve, bridging old-school groove with contemporary electronic club energy.

Maria Pravda (Czech Republic): A selector with a sixth sense for storytelling through music, her diverse sets explore the full emotional range of electronic music, from ecstatic highs to introspective lows.

The Angry Black Men (Chicago, USA) use hard, chaotic beats and a dark, industrial glitch sound to reflect the urban tension of cities like their hometown of Chicago. Their music, intentionally abrasive and unsettling, suggests deeper societal issues and unrest.

The full programme of the Rosnička Festival 2025 at Svitavy Lakes, as well as ticket information, is available here.