Czech Two-Time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova To Retire After US Open

Czech two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who resumed her career this year after a maternity break, will play her last tournament at the US Open in New York in late August and early September, thus ending her career, she announced on social media yesterday.

Kvitova, 35, returned to competitive tennis in February after giving birth to her son Petr last year. Since then, she has played seven matches and won one, on clay in Rome against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu. She withdrew from her last planned tournament in Nottingham due to a right hip injury.

The winner of 31 WTA titles will also play Wimbledon in June/July before the US Open. She has received a wild card to participate in the grass grand slam at the All England Club in London.

“I’m really looking forward to my last appearance at Wimbledon, which is where I have the best memories. And although I don’t know yet what my summer season on American concrete will look like, I plan to end my active career at the US Open,” she announced.

Kvitova started her professional career in 2006. In addition to her triumphs at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, she reached a peak of #2 in the world ranking. In 2011 she won the Tournament of Champions, and five years later she won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also triumphed six times in the team Fed Cup, now known as the Billie Jean King Cup.

“Although it’s not an easy decision to make, it’s a happy moment for me. I am leaving our sport with the biggest smile, the same smile you have seen from me on and off the court throughout my career,” Kvitova said, thanking her family friends and fans for their support. “Tennis has given me everything I have and I will forever be grateful to this sport that I love,” Kvitova added.