DNS4EU Goes Live Under Leadership of Brno’s Whalebone, Strengthening Europe’s Cyber Resilience

The European Union’s vision of digital sovereignty is entering a new phase with the full launch of DNS4EU , a public DNS resolver service designed to provide EU citizens with secure, privacy-centric, and reliable internet access. The service is led by Whalebone , a cybersecurity company born in the Brno region , one of Europe’s most dynamic hubs for digital innovation and cyber resilience.

Developed within a European consortium with the support of ENISA (European Union Agency for Cybersecurity) and national CERTs (EU cybersecurity services), DNS4EU is now fully operational and available to the public. It is the first EU-backed DNS resolver offering a secure, privacy and transparency first alternative to DNS services like Google and Cloudflare.

DNS4EU goes beyond basic resolution. It includes several components: a public resolver; DNS4GOV, a commercial-grade service designed for governments and critical infrastructure; and a threat intelligence exchange network that supports secure DNS adoption and cross-border cybersecurity coordination.

“After years of building a global market leader position in large scale on-prem/hybrid deployments of protective DNS, we decided to step up and challenge Cloudflare and Google in the public resolver space. More privacy, more transparency and more dedication,“ said Richard Malovič, CEO of Whalebone.

Brno: A Cybersecurity and Innovation Powerhouse

The launch of DNS4EU highlights the growing role of the Czech Republic in Europe’s cybersecurity landscape. Its centre is in the Brno region, home to an active community of cybersecurity companies and a collaborative environment where research, business, and public institutions come together to develop practical solutions with international relevance.

Key research institutions such as Masaryk University and Brno University of Technology lead major European projects in cybersecurity, including QARC (Quantum-Resistant Cryptography in Practice) and CCAT (Cybersecurity Certification and Assessment Tools). Both projects were selected for funding by the European Commission under the Digital Europe Programme in 2025, confirming the region’s expertise in quantum-safe cryptography and cybersecurity certification. These universities are also founding members of the CyberSecurityHubCZ — a national competence centre established in 2020 to foster collaboration between academia, business, and government.

CHESS Industrial Day. Credit: Masaryk University Faculty of Mathematics

Cybersecurity Leads the Brno Region’s Tech Economy

According to a recent data report by the JIC , cybersecurity is currently the most dynamic tech sector in the region in terms of venture capital investment. In early 2025 alone, local companies secured almost €40 million in funding — including major rounds raised by Whalebone, Threatmark, and Safetica.

Brno also has a strong track record of successful cybersecurity ventures that have grown into international players. These include the $28.4 million acquisition of Runecast and the sale of Flowmon Networks, both founded in the region. The city is also the birthplace of AVG Technologies, the Czech Republic’s first unicorn, which was acquired by Avast in 2016 and now operates globally under the name Gen.

“Cybersecurity is not a standalone success story — it is a reflection of the region’s ability to combine research, infrastructure, talent, and long-term strategic support,” said Petr Chládek, CEO of JIC. “Successful startups as well as projects like DNS4EU demonstrate how Brno contributes to Europe’s digital sovereignty with globally scalable solutions.”

