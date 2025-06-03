MENDELU Experts Will Collaborate With Czech Astronaut Aleš Svoboda During His ISS Mission

Researchers from the Institute of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Mendel University’s Faculty of Agronomy will participate in three studies taking place as part of Czech astronaut Aleš Svoboda’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS). One of the projects will focus on monitoring the astronaut’s stress load while in the other two will observe microalgae in space conditions.

MENDELU’s Faculty of Agronomy will assist in three out of a total of 14 research experiments conducted by Svoboda as part of his mission, scheduled to take place at the turn of 2027 and 2028. On 22 May, the Czech Government approved a budget of CZK 2 billion to send the astronaut into space and provide him with the means to pursue his assigned experiments. The funding will be paid through the European Space Agency (ESA).

The first experiment in which MENDELU will participate will monitor the astronaut’s own stress load. “The goal will be to create a so-called digital twin based on the measured data we collect, processed by artificial intelligence,” explained Lukáš Nejdl, project leader for the Institute of Chemistry and Biochemistry. “The virtual model will then predict a change in cognitive functions, which will occur, for example, due to the sleep deficit of the astronaut.”

According to current scientific findings, stress has a fundamental impact on cognitive functions, and in all people. The data will be obtained by scientists using sensors in watches and in a special vest, as well as regular saliva samples. “We will focus on cortisol, but also on five to ten biological markers that change dramatically in saliva as a result of stress,” Nejdl added.

One experiment will measure the stress levels of Ales Svobody (pictured). Credit: Armáda České republiky

The other two MENDELU experiments will revolve around the study of microalgae. Scientists want to observe the creation of biofilms in the cultivation of such organisms in cosmic conditions, as well as how they manage to survive in this extreme environment.

“Together with S.A.B. Aerospace we want to create and test a special microbioreactor that has the task of minimizing the creation of biofilms,” said Katarína Molnárová from MENDELU’s Laboratory of Space Agri-Technologies. “If biofilm is formed when cultivating microalgae in cosmic conditions, then we want to analyze its composition and structure. After the microalgae return from space, we will also perform their molecular analysis and determine, for example, their gene expression and the formation of secondary metabolites.”

The last research experiment focuses on the specific microalgae Desmodesism armatus, and investigates its natural resistance to very high concentrations of perchlorate. “Perchlorates are substances that, until recently, were supposed to be one of the reasons why there can be no life on Mars,” said Molnárová. “However, this microalgae is an extremophile and there are other organisms that can survive Martian concentrations of perchlorates. It is therefore possible that perchlorates may not be such a problem.”

However, the research has so far been conducted on Earth and in optimal conditions. The researchers are interested in seeing whether or not microalgae can survive, even if other factors such as radiation and microgravity are added. “These organisms are also used in some methods of wastewater treatment,” said Molnárová. “Our goal is to determine whether they retain these properties in space.”