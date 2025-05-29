MENDELU Project Tracks Behaviour of Wolves in Beskydy and Javorník Mountains

Over the past two years, scientists from the Faculty of Forestry and Wood Science at Mendel University (MENDELU) have successfully captured five female wolves in the Beskydy and Javorník mountains, fitting them with telemetric collars before releasing them. The collars collect detailed data on the spatial and feeding ecology of wolves and their interactions with humans. This intensive monitoring is being carried out using the most modern research methods, as part of the Interreg Central Europe LECA and LIFE WILD WOLF international projects.

“GPS telemetry is the most robust method for monitoring the spatiotemporal activity, food ecology, and interactions of wolves with human activities in the Central European landscape,” said Martin Duľa, leader of the team and coordinator of the LECA project. “The data obtained will provide a more detailed insight into the lives of wolves, and we believe that it will help us to define an effective strategy for minimising conflict between humans and this top predator in an area where it has been absent for a long time.”

As part of the intensive monitoring programme, individuals of various ages and social status were successfully fitted with telemetry collars. Three of the monitored animals are young female wolves searching for or moving between territories. Two of the females are residents of stable territory, and are breeding. Monitoring different categories of she-wolves can provide knowledge of various aspects of the wolf population, including territory size, food composition, hunting intensity estimates and interactions with livestock herds.

“In the international LECA project, the wolf is the flagship species in the Beskydy-Kysuce pilot area,” added Duľa. “In addition to the intensive monitoring of the local population using genetics and camera traps, we focus on evaluating the level of conflict and its prevention. As well as testing additional preventive measures such as fladry barriers, we also collect data using the most modern methods and techniques, such as proximity sensors or virtual fences.”

Fladry barriers are fabric ribbons hung at intervals on a rope. Because of their shape and movement, they evoke respect and distance in wolves and are often used in the United States to prevent wolf attacks.

Proximity sensors and virtual fences help to collect data at higher frequencies from the collar when the tracked individual approaches or enters points of interest, such as a sheep pen. This approach can provide real-time information about the presence of wolves or provide additional data for a more comprehensive assessment of their behaviour.

The international project LIFE WILD WOLF, on the other hand, focuses on close encounters between wolves and humans, as well as evaluating bold behaviour in Europe and the Czech Republic, including border areas with Slovakia.

“Data from telemetry, public reports and subsequent field investigations will help us to understand wolf behaviour and how it interacts with human activities,” said Miroslav Kutal, coordinator of LIFE WILD WOLF. “This includes the Beskydy and adjacent mountain ranges, where wolves have returned after a long absence to occupy vacant territories.”

He also invites the public to report any wolf observations or movements near human settlements to the researchers at stopy@selmy.cz or by calling 728 832 889.