Education Ministry’s Mobile Exhibition of EU-Funded Initiatives Now In Brno’s Moravské Náměstí

On 5 May, the Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports launched the travelling exhibition ‘Labyrinth of OP JAK Projects’, showcasing successful initiatives funded by the EU through the Jan Amos Komenský Operational Programme (OP JAK) for schools and scientific laboratories. The exhibition has now moved to Brno, where it will be on display at Moravské Náměstí until 15 June. It will then continue to Karlovy Vary and Liberec.

Over 12,100 projects have received support from OP JAK since the start of the current programming period in 2021, with a total funding amounting to CZK 69 billion. These projects aim to improve the quality of education and establish conditions for research with international reach.

The ‘Labyrinth of OP JAK Projects’ exhibition showcases ten projects that have received support and have been successfully implemented across the Czech Republic. One of these is a project by the Centre of Common Interest, which took part in the PRO-ROMA call. This initiative provides informal education for Roma youth through tutoring, as well as training for the organisation’s staff and community gatherings. Visitors have the opportunity to see firsthand how work with disadvantaged young people is conducted and the difference that EU funding is making in their region.

“The PRO-ROMA call was created through open dialogue and collaboration with Roma experts, organisations, community leaders and the Ministry of Education,” stated Lucie Fuková, Government Commissioner for Roma Minority Affairs. ‘Real change that meets the actual needs of Roma communities only happens when they actively participate in decisions about projects that affect them. Participation is not just a buzzword — it’s the key to building trust, achieving success, and promoting greater equity in education and society.”

The exhibition also showcases inspiring educational projects that illustrate how EU funding nurtures talent, skills, and opportunities. Examples of modern dance education, animation, project-based learning, preschool education and career support for students will be on display. Non-formal education is also highlighted, including a scouting initiative.

Alongside education, the exhibition offers a glimpse into cutting-edge research. Photos will showcase outstanding achievements in regenerative medicine, the development of next-generation nanomaterials, the modernisation of research equipment, scientific discovery and the use of advanced technologies in brain research and the treatment of mental and neurological disorders.