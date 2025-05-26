Brno Observatory and Planetarium To Host DigiFest Film Festival on 14-15 June

DigiFest 2025, an event showcasing international films designed for digital dome cinemas, will take place at the Brno Observatory and Planetarium on the weekend of 14-15 June.

This showcase follows the Fulldome Festival Brno, one of the world’s leading events for immersive planetarium content. Now in its 10th year, it brings together professionals and producers from 26 countries, including Canada, the United States, and several European and Asian nations. During the event, 46 screenings with a total running time of 15 hours will be shown in a private setting, featuring contributions from independent creators and major production companies.

Following the conclusion of the Fulldome Festival, DigiFest will present a curated selection of these films to the public, including several standout entries and four award-winning films. These include the Director’s Award, recognising a film scheduled for future release in a Czech-language version, the Audience Award, determined by visitor voting, and two additional awards selected by an international jury of experts.

A variety of films will be shown at DigiFest, covering topics ranging from environmental themes and astronomical exploration to science fiction narratives suitable for younger audiences. All films will be presented in English without Czech subtitles, and there will be no repeat screenings.

Details about the programme and ticketing are available on the Brno Observatory and Planetarium website.