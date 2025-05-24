Basket Brno Fights to Add to Brno Sports Success

Brno is currently experiencing an amazing run of sports.

HC Kometa won the hockey championship. Draci Brno are leading the baseball standings with Hroši Brno just a couple of games back. Local football is undergoing a renaissance with FC Zbrojovka on an eight-game unbeaten streak and SK Artis Brno (a.k.a. SK Líšeň) announcing its new name, increased investment, and phenomenal support for youth and female programs. And the local women’s basketball teams always fight for the top positions in their league.

Now, men’s basketball joins the list.

This Sunday and Monday, Basket Brno will return to their home court in their uphill battle to win the national championship in men’s basketball.

Basket Brno is down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series against perennial powerhouse ERA Basketball Nymburk. Game 3 is Sunday at 6 pm. Game 4 is Monday at 6 pm. Both local games are at Arena Vodova in Kralove Pole. Tickets are still available here.

Nymburk won Game 1 (97-69) and Game 2 (110-73) at home earlier this week.

For a long time, Brno struggled in the men’s basketball competition. More recently, the creation of a stronger foundation a decade ago has led to success: fourth place in 2020-21; third place in 2021-22; and second place in 2022-23.

Brno has a solid team with talent up and down the line-up. It is led by post Jordan Isaiah Brown (14.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game) and wing Richard Bálint (14.3 ppg). Veteran Viktor Půlpán runs the offense as an effective and exciting point guard.

Head coach Martin Vaněk, who started as an assistant with the team a long time ago, has maintained a steady hand as the team has moved into the top echelon of the league.

Nymburk has been the champion of the Czech league 20 times in a row: 2004-24. They are favored to win a 21st,but they must get through two games in Brno first.