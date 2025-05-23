Spring Brno Cultural Forum Explores Theme of Sustainability in Cultural and Creative Industries

The Brno Cultural Forum (BCF) is an open platform coordinated by the Department of Culture at Brno City Hall that takes place twice a year to provide a space for mutual information, discussion, strategic planning, and the formulation of proposals for the City of Brno’s cultural policy. This year’s spring forum is dedicated to the topic of sustainability, exploring this phenomenon in culture and creativity in both domestic and international contexts, and it will take place on 27 May at the Governor’s Palace of the Moravian Gallery.

The BCF will open at 1 pm with a welcome from the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. The Culture Department of the Brno City Municipality will then present updates and upcoming projects focusing on the influence of culture and creativity on city development. At 1:30, the traditional ‘Open Forum’ session will begin. This segment provides an opportunity for questions, ideas and inspiration.

At 2:30, the main topic will be explored in a session dedicated to sustainability in the strategic planning of culture and creativity. Various approaches to integrating sustainability into strategic planning and infrastructure projects will be presented, exploring the links between sustainability, culture, and creativity from the perspective of long-term visions and concepts.

The next section, ‘From Vision to Reality: Sustainability and Culture in Real Projects’, will demonstrate how sustainability is applied in practice. It will showcase the various ways in which sustainability can manifest itself across cultural and creative sectors, and illustrate how established projects have carved out their own unique paths. Examples of good practice will demonstrate the ecological mark that sustainability themes are already leaving on culture and creativity today.

The final part of the forum, starting at 5:10 pm, will focus on ‘The Second Life of Things’. It will present projects that prioritise sustainability in the creative process and provide tips for getting involved.

Attendance at the entire BCF is free of charge, but registration through this form is required due to space limitations.