Art Spaces Open To The Public In 14th Edition of Open Studios Brno

From 29 May to 1 June, the 14th edition of Open Studios Brno will open art studios, galleries, and art clusters to the public. Under the artistic direction of Václav Kočí, the festival will offer visitors the opportunity to explore Brno’s contemporary art scene through studio visits and a variety of events.

The focus of this year’s theme is on artist residencies and their importance in contemporary art. “Residencies are becoming a tool for mobility and international cooperation,” said Václav Kočí. “They contribute to the enrichment of various localities, act inclusively, and create equal conditions in the cultural sector. They play a key role in contemporary cultural practice by allowing art to temporarily leave its usual context and find inspiration in new encounters, places, and situations.”

Elena Pecenová and Karolína Voleská, the curators involved in the festival’s programming, further explained: “Our main curatorial contribution to this year’s edition is a mini panel discussion, in which we will examine artist residencies from various angles. We will present their diverse forms and, above all, their importance for both the artists and the hosting entities and institutions. We felt it was important to include a reflection on how residencies work and how their conditions can adapt to the needs of both parties in the festival programme. We invited panellists who, in our opinion, have inspiring and diverse experiences with their organisation. The discussion will not only focus on the practical and production aspects of residencies, but also on their social and institutional dimensions, including issues of inclusion, sustainability, and the mutual expectations between artists and host organisations.”

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including open studios, guided tours, discussions with artists, performances, workshops and more. Admission to the entire programme is free of charge. You can find more information on the festival and its programme here.