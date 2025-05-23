New Public Garden Opens In Červený Kopec Thanks To Local Initiative

A new public garden has opened beneath Červený kopec, offering an accessible green space where the local association Zahrada pod Kamenkou (‘Garden under Kamenka’) grows herbs, vegetables and grapevines. Set near Vídeňská, the garden is open daily, except in winter.

The garden is located opposite the building at Kamenná 31 and is administered by the Brno-střed municipal district. The local council loaned the plot to the association free of charge, enabling them to realise their vision. Enthusiasts gradually transformed the area in their free time and at their own expense. After several months of work, the garden was officially opened this month.

“This garden is a great example of cooperation between the city hall and local residents. If there is public interest, we plan to continue with similar initiatives in the future,” said the Mayor of Brno-střed, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS).

Credit: Brno-střed

The association members agreed to take full responsibility for the garden’s upkeep as a condition of the land loan. “I believe the project’s goals will be fulfilled and that the public garden will mainly serve as a meeting place,” added Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), the First Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed. “People can spend their free time here together, grow vegetables or simply relax. The garden also includes various play equipment for children and gardening tools.”

Volunteers invested over CZK 600,000 in the project, raised from voluntary contributions and the City of Brno’s ‘Vnitroblok!’ grant programme, which covered around half of the total costs.

“Here, the original wild vegetation, such as snowdrops, blends with newly landscaped ornamental slopes, growing beds and around ten grapevines,” said Radomil Valeš and Michal Reif, members of the Zahrada pod Kamenkou association. “According to historical sources, vineyards used to exist in this area, and we wanted to symbolically continue that tradition.”