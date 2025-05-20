President Pavel To Debate Security, Ukraine, and US Tariffs in Brussels

Czech President Petr Pavel will hold talks with the heads of EU institutions and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels today, focused on strengthening security, support for Ukraine and the EU’s response to U.S. tariffs, according to the Presidential Office (KPR).

Pavel flew to Belgium yesterday for a visit that will last until tomorrow.

The president will meet European Council President Antonio Costa, European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He is also scheduled to meet Rutte and NATO Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. Pavel was head of the committee from 2015 to 2018.

In addition to strengthening European security, the topics of the discussions will include all-round support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the EU’s response to the imposition of tariffs by the U.S., and reducing administrative burdens on business. Pavel will visit the Supreme Headquarters of Allied Powers in Europe in Mons and meet Czech MEPs and Czechs working in the EU and NATO.

According to KPR, the meeting with representatives of the EU institutions will allow the president to emphasise Czech priorities, such as “strengthening security and competitiveness, preserving unity in the EU, increasing the EU’s capacity to act, supporting the enlargement of the Union, continuing economic and military aid to Ukraine and adequate representation of Czechs in the institutions.”

During his meeting with Rutte, Pavel will talk about the NATO summit in The Hague in June and about strengthening cooperation between the EU and NATO.

The Czech president will also speak at a public debate of the European Policy Centre think-tank, on the topic of strengthening European defence and security in the context of the current geopolitical situation.