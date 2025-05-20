Křtiny Arboretum Hosts Annual Open Weekend with Tours, Lectures, and Family Activities

This weekend the Křtiny Arboretum will hold its traditional open days, as it does at the end of May each year. The event will feature guided dendrological tours, lectures on mushrooms, a new puzzle game for children, a bird of prey show, and hidden areas showcasing exceptional trees. The arboretum gates will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The arboretum underwent a significant transformation over the winter. As part of a tree inventory project, the area alongside the stream flowing into the local pond was cleared.

“We intervened quite radically in the stand of old, often broken willows, but there’s no need to worry — they regenerate quickly,” commented Petra Packová, manager of the arboretum. “The newly opened space is well worth seeing. Visitors will suddenly find themselves offered entirely new perspectives and the opportunity to access places they haven’t been before. Another spot worth visiting after the clear-up is the cypress grove. I highly recommend not skipping it during your walk through the arboretum.”

Last year’s highlight during the open days was the guided mushroom walks, which will be offered again on Saturday 24 May at 11 am and 1 pm. There will also be a bird of prey show on Saturday at the wedding meadow.

As for the youngest visitors, children and their parents can test their skills in a brand-new puzzle game called ‘The Golden Chestnut’, in addition to the popular forest games. “The game is aimed at children aged ten and over and their adult companions. The arboretum becomes the game board, and participants will visit the most impressive trees through the game. There are ten checkpoints, each with a task to complete. If the brave ones succeed, they will save the world and receive a small reward from us,” said Packová.

Guided tours of the arboretum led by dendrologists will start on the hour throughout Saturday and Sunday, with the last tour beginning at 3 pm. Packová highlighted the Japanese raisin tree (Hovenia dulcis) as a notable new addition from the Center for Medicinal Plants in Brno.

“It’s a beautiful little tree,” she said. “From a consumer’s perspective, it’s not the fruit that is valued, but the stems. Once the fruit has ripened, the stems thicken and become fleshy before falling off with the leaves. The dried stems taste like raisins — hence the English name ‘raisin tree’. It appears to have survived the harsh winter well. Visitors will find it near the entrance to the arboretum, just past the first reddish-coloured beech tree on the right.”

Admission to the open days is free, leashed dogs are welcome, and there will be a fire pit available for those who enjoy roasting food. The full programme is available on the ŠLP Křtiny website or social media. The event will be cancelled in case of strong winds.