PonavaFest Marks 10 Years With Diverse International Programme

The 10th edition of PonavaFest will take place in Lužánky Park from 23-25 May, in the area near Café Ponava. Over the course of three days, the festival will present a diverse line-up of international performances, including avant-garde jazz, alternative music, electronic experimentation and cross-genre storytelling, featuring both emerging and established artists. For the first time, the festival will be charging for entry this year.

In addition to the main festival dates, the schedule will open on 22 May with a Polish Jazz Festival Eve. Admission to this opening night is included in the full festival pass, and tickets will also be available on the night.

The programme is designed to offer distinct musical atmospheres across the different days and stages. On Friday and Sunday, the Main Stage will host avant-garde jazz performances, while on Saturday, the focus shifts to alternative acts and narrative-driven music. On both Friday and Saturday, the Yurta Stage will be dedicated to electronic and experimental sets.

The festival also incorporates non-musical activities intended to provide opportunities for reflection, education and informal participation. These include a guided meditation session led by Qigong instructor Monika Meliva, a demonstration of traditional ethnic instruments, and a music improvisation workshop led by jazz vocalist Grzegorz Karnas. Other activities include an introductory acro yoga session and a basic juggling workshop for children.

More information, including the full information about the schedule and ticketing, can be found on the PonavaFest website and Facebook event.