IndiFest Brings Indian Culture to Brno’s Zelný Trh on 24 May

Next Saturday, 24 May, Brno’s first open-air IndiFest will celebrate Indian culture in Zelný trh. This free event starts at 3 pm, offering people of all ages the opportunity to experience Indian food and drink, live music, traditions and culture.

The programme includes a variety of performances and activities throughout the day and evening.

A highlight of the festival will be an outdoor DJ set featuring Bollywood hits mixed with global beats. Visitors can enjoy classical Indian dance performances such as Bharatanatyam and Kathak, as well as traditional folk styles such as Bhangra, Garba and Dandiya.

Beyond the stage, the event will feature a parade of traditional Indian attire, showcasing the country’s rich textile heritage. Those looking to relax can participate in a guided yoga session, and food lovers will find an array of Indian street food and refreshing drinks available from local vendors.

More information, including the full programme, can be found on the Facebook event page.