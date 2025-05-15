Divadelní Svět Brno Kicks Off This Weekend Showcasing Drama, Dance, and Innovation

The Divadelní Svět Brno (‘Theatre World Brno’) festival is about to begin! Running from Saturday until 28 May, the festival will feature over 70 performances of drama, dance, new circus and chamber works, including outstanding international and Czech productions.

This year’s festival will launch with the brand-new Open Festival House at the Janáček Theatre, a lively public space filled with performances. On 20 May, the festival’s centrepiece, Quanta, will premiere at the same venue, combining quantum physics and politics in a multimedia production.

Highlights of the international programme include an exploration of human resilience presented through works such as When the Snow Melts, By the River, Odliv and Because the Night – a moving tribute to Patti Smith. Young audiences are also at the heart of this year’s programme, with acclaimed performances such as Robinson.ka, Odyssey and The Red Balloon, as well as a new emphasis on international collaboration in children’s theatre.

Czech dance companies will bring bold, physical theatre to the stage, while the Performance Incubator will celebrate innovation with new works including The Last One Out at Brno Káznice. The festival also features a wide range of powerful productions, from modern interpretations of Medea to reimaginings of Maria Stuart, showcasing the best of contemporary Czech theatre.

Tickets for all performances are available to purchase online via the festival website, in advance at the Brno National Theatre Customer Centre, and at the participating theatres’ presale points.