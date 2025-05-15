SAKO Brno To Introduce New High-Capacity Glass Recycling Containers

The City of Brno’s waste management company SAKO Brno has received new, more spacious DUO containers for glass recycling from the company EKO-KOM. Around 50 of these new containers for clear and coloured glass, distinguished by their unusual grey colour, are being installed on city streets. The installation is being accompanied by a trio of educational videos aimed at refreshing the public’s knowledge of proper glass sorting practices.

“We wanted the colour of the containers to be designed in a way that minimises visual disruption to the cityscape,” said Pavel Urubek, Chairman of the Board of SAKO Brno. “The new containers are gradually being placed in locations where glass containers were either missing or not large enough.”

In addition to their neutral colour, which reduces visual pollution, the new containers have a larger, more comfortable capacity. While a traditional DUO bell container has a capacity of 1,250 litres, these ‘owls’ can hold up to 2,500 litres, doubling the volume. They are designed for collecting clear and coloured glass, with a specific slot for sheet glass to avoid the frequent problem of people leaving it leaning against the containers. The new containers are made from lightweight yet durable plastic, making them easier to handle.

‘Nearly 6,000 tons of glass are collected annually,” said Urubek. “Since glass is 100% recyclable, it is not really waste, but rather a raw material. We place a strong emphasis on correct sorting. That’s why SAKO Brno will be releasing short video clips on social media and online, which will explain why it’s important to sort glass, what happens to it during processing and how it is reused.”

He stressed that the central message of all the videos is that broken glass does not belong in black rubbish bins, but in glass recycling containers — only then can it reach glassworks for recycling.