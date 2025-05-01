Brno University Hospital Performs Czech Republic’s First Cochlear Implant Surgery Using Robotic Arm

Doctors from the Department of Paediatric Otorhinolaryngology at the Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) and the Medical Faculty of Masaryk University recently performed the first cochlear implant surgery in the Czech Republic using a robotic arm. It was also one of the first such surgeries to be performed worldwide.

The surgical procedure involves inserting the cochlear implant electrode with the help of a special robotic arm. This gently guides the electrode into the cochlea, protecting the patient’s sensitive internal ear structures, so-called hair cells, from damage. This type of robotic arm surgery restores hearing and offers the prospect of hearing without a cochlear implant in the future, if the hair cells are protected and preserved.

Credit: FN Brno

“The aim of this robotic surgery is to protect the sensitive internal structures of the ear, the so-called hair cells, from mechanical damage,” explained Dr. Milan Urik. “Gene therapy is currently making great progress, and it is likely that patients will be able to undergo this therapy to restore their dysfunctional hair cells within the next few years.”

During the surgical procedure, the surgeon must create an access route to the inner ear and open the round window located on the cochlea. The electrode bundle is then attached to a controlled robot to slowly and gently introduce the electrodes.

This unique operation takes less than two hours and is suitable for patients of all ages. Patients stay in hospital for about four days after the operation, after which they continue their care at home. A month later, they return to the hospital to receive the external part of the implant — the audio processor — which is adjusted to their needs.