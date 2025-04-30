Brno Music Marathon Returns in August with Four Days of International Performances

The 10th edition of the Brno Music Marathon (‘Maraton Hudby Brno’) is set to take place from 7-10 August. Offering four days of musical performances, the multi-genre event will feature jazz, folk, acoustic and experimental music from artists representing more than 10 countries.

The festival brings together music, visual arts, dance and gastronomy at dozens of venues across the city, including the Sono Music Club, the Velodrome, Malinovskeho namesti, Rimske namesti, the clubs První Patro and Kabinet Múz, the Museum of Applied Arts, the Husa na Provázku Theatre, the Hotel International Hotel, and the House of the Lords of Kunstat, as well as in artistically styled rooms where artist Kateřina Šedá will set up unconventional busking stages.

“As artist-in-residence – the one artist who performs throughout the entire festival– we always invite someone exceptional who can perform diverse programmes across genres and bring something extra,” explained festival dramaturge Milan Tesař. “Two years ago, Omar Sosa spontaneously joined the Piano Relay in the Alfa Passage, and last year Vincent Peirani led a masterclass for accordionists from UNESCO Cities of Music. This year’s star of the festival, Trilok Gurtu, will perform in three concerts: with his Trilok Gurtu Band, with the Arke String Quartet, and in a solo drum and percussion show. He will also lead professional workshops, and as he will be in Brno for the whole festival, there may be some additional surprises. Thanks to these kinds of exceptional experiences, the event has attracted an increasing number of foreign music journalists, radio editors and festival organisers in recent years. In cooperation with World Music Charts Europe, UNESCO and other partners, we are preparing an accompanying programme for them, including a conference, meetings with Czech musicians, a tour of Brno and culinary experiences.”



The festival will open with a performance by the Estonian duo Puuluup, who blend folk music with samples and the ancient talharpa instrument. Their minimalist humour and music, which sits at the intersection of poetry and experimentation, is complemented by original dance creations.

On 8 August, Dubioza Kolektiv — a Bosnian band that combines anger and joy, social commentary and unstoppable dance beats — will perform at the Velodrome. The event will also feature Balkan rhythms and authentic cuisine.

The festival also provides a platform for projects that push genre boundaries. Jelena Popržan, a charismatic Serbian violist and singer, will combine baroque, jazz, electronic music and original compositions to create bold musical pieces. Meanwhile, the duo HlasKontrabas, consisting of Ridina Ahmedová on vocals and Petr Tichý on double bass, will use a looper to transform their instruments into a cohesive musical landscape.

As well as soloists, the programme will feature vocal projects. The six-member male vocal group Sila will perform with harmonies inspired by folklore and improvisation, and the Polish trio Sutari will captivate audiences with their original arrangements and feminine energy.

Another traditional part of the programme is the matinee performance by harpsichordist Barbara Maria Willi. As dean of JAMU, she invites talented students from the Summer Music Academy in Kroměříž to Brno, where they perform alongside renowned Czech and international musicians.

Thanks to its collaboration with the ZUŠ Open project, the Music Marathon will also feature performances by gifted students from elementary art schools. Other popular events, such as the Piano Relay in the Alfa Passage and the all-day organ marathon at the Jesuit Church, will further enrich the programme.

For more information about the programme and tickets, visit maratonhudby.cz.