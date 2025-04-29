‘A Deeply Moving Journey’: Closing Concert of Filharmonie Brno’s Easter Festival

The closing concert of the Easter Festival of Sacred Music, performed by Filharmonie Brno on 27 April in the Church of Saint John the Baptist and Saint John the Evangelist, offered a deeply spiritual and emotional experience. The evening featured a purely instrumental programme under the direction of conductor Anna-Maria Helsing, creating a meditative space that resonated beautifully with the sacred setting of the church.

The first piece on the programme was “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, composed in 1914 for solo violin and orchestra. Renowned for its technical difficulty, the work explores moments of extreme sweetness and delicacy, alternating with pastoral phrases that engage in a gentle dialogue with the orchestra. The delicate orchestration allows the soloist and ensemble to remain in perfect balance, reflecting the beauty and flight of a lark soaring high in the sky. The violin’s soaring lines vividly portray the bird’s song and ascent, while the subtle harmonies and flowing melodies create a timeless, soothing sense of tranquility, transporting the listener into a natural, pastoral landscape.

This piece, which can be described as a single-movement violin concerto, was masterfully performed by the orchestra and soloist Josef Špaček. After insistent and enthusiastic applause from the audience, Špaček treated listeners to a breathtaking encore: “Aurora” by Eugène Ysaÿe, providing a brilliant and memorable conclusion to his performance.

Josef Špaček. Credit: Filharmonie Brno

The second piece on the programme was Symphony No. 7 by Einojuhani Rautavaara. Iconic despite its relatively recent composition in 1994, this four-movement symphony, titled “Angel of Light”, is eloquent in its ability to transport the listener into a mystical atmosphere. Alternating delicate cantabile moments with sections of tension and dynamic leaps, the work evokes the sense of “a dream,” as suggested by the title of the third movement, Come un sogno.

One week after Easter, the concert provided the perfect conclusion to the festival, transporting the sold-out audience on a profound and meditative journey filled with emotional depth and reflection and leaving a lasting impression on everyone who attended.