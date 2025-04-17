LEGO Will Build Cherry Blossom Arch at Špilberk Castle to Mark Czech ‘Day of Love’ 

On 1 May, Špilberk Castle will host a special one-day installation featuring a LEGO Cherry Blossom Arch, as part of the celebrations of the traditional Czech Day of Love (‘Den lásky’).

The installation will be open to visitors from 9am to 6pm, giving them the opportunity to take photos under the arch and experience the romantic atmosphere of the day. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

In addition to the arch, there will be a large heart at the site where visitors can place a LEGO flower with their name and the name of their loved ones. This symbolic act will contribute to a collective ‘Heart of Love’ that will take shape throughout the day, allowing participants to leave a lasting reminder of their affection.