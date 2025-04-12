Brno Will Host Climbing World Championships in 2027

Brno has been selected to host the 2027 Climbing World Championships, the Czech Mountaineering Association announced yesterday, following a decision by the Congress of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) in Cyprus.

The championships will be held at the new Arena Brno, which is currently under construction. Competitors will also fight for participation at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The World Championships will be the biggest climbing event ever held in the Czech Republic. China, France and Indonesia also originally bid to host the championship. The last two countries withdrew their bids, leaving China as the final competitor, and the IFSC Congress eventually favoured the Czech bid.

This was in part thanks to the Climbing World Cup event, which has been held regularly in Prague since 2023 and is scheduled for this June. “We got the trust mainly because of the high quality of this event,” Czech Mountaineering Association head Jan Bloudek said in a press release.

Four-time world champion Adam Ondra, who lives in Brno and was the main face of the promotional video, also contributed significantly to the success of the candidacy

The Climbing World Championships will take place from 13-27 August 2027.