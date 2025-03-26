Review: ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ by the Brno National Theatre and Collegium 1704

On Saturday 22 March, the Janáček Theatre in Brno hosted the premiere of ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, a production by the Brno National Theatre (NdB) in collaboration with the Collegium 1704 Orchestra, conducted by Václav Luks and directed by Jiří Heřman. This masterpiece, one of Mozart’s “Italian Trilogy” with libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was first performed in 1786 and has never left the stage since, but NdB succeeded in adding an outstanding version to the long history of this timeless classic.

With a rather intricate plot, summed up in the former title “A mad day”, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ follows a whirlwind of love, jealousy and cunning trickery in a single, chaotic day on the estate of Count Almaviva. Figaro, the Count’s clever servant, is preparing to marry Susanna, the Countess’s maid, but their happiness is threatened by the Count himself, who plans to seduce Susanna. Determined to outwit him, Susanna and Figaro plot to turn the tables, but their plan becomes entangled in a web of misunderstandings, disguises and mistaken identities.

Complicating matters is Cherubino, a hopelessly romantic and mischievous page who falls in love with almost every woman he sees, including the Countess. His presence leads to hilarious and risky situations as he constantly tries to escape the Count’s wrath. An old debt also forces Figaro into an unexpected predicament when Marcellina, an older woman, claims he must marry her instead – until a shocking revelation changes everything. As the day unfolds, deceit and trickery give way to heartfelt confessions, and love is tested in the most unpredictable ways. Secrets are revealed, loyalties are questioned, and everyone must play their part in an elaborate game of wit and disguise.

In a comic, extravagant and provocative way, this ‘opera buffa’ encapsulates the recurring themes of 18th and 19th century opera – disguise, the cleverness of the poorer classes, love in its many forms – with a carousel of eccentric characters and a wide range of emotions, where everyone is made fun of but no one is really condemned.

The NdB production does full justice to this classical work, with an outstanding cast including Luigi De Donato, Simona Šaturová, Doubravka Novotná, Tadeáš Hoza and Václava Krejčí Housková in the leading roles. The dynamic set moves between the rooms of the Count’s estate, where the most ‘scandalous’ events take place, and the dark garden, decorated with marble statues and flickering torches. Meanwhile, the costumes enhance the eccentric nature of the characters with bold, vibrant colours.

The opera features some of the most famous arias in Mozart’s repertoire – familiar even to those who don’t regularly listen to this genre of music – offering a wide range of emotions and tones, all performed with great respect and precision by the Collegium 1704 Orchestra. If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of opera, this could be the perfect place to start, and if you’re already a fan, you’ll love this version. With an engaging and entertaining storyline, both familiar and brilliant niche pieces, and a timeless theme of love presented in many different dimensions, this production is sure to captivate.