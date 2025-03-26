Brno Airport Adds New Routes and Marks 20 Years of Connection With London Stansted

Brno-Tuřany airport hit three important milestones in March 2025. On 23 March, the airport welcomed a new regular route operated by the Italian airline Aeroitalia, which started direct flights between Brno and Rome Fiumicino. On 31 March, Ryanair will launch another new route to Málaga, which will further increase the number of direct flights from Brno. In addition, Ryanair also celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first regular flight from Brno to London Stansted, a route that has become one of the most popular connections in the Czech Republic.

Aeroitalia’s new route to Rome operates twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, and is aimed at both leisure and business travellers. Initially operating with a Boeing 737-800, the route will be served by an 88-seat Embraer 175 from the summer timetable onwards. This new service has already attracted considerable interest and ticket sales have been strong. In addition, Aeroitalia passengers can benefit from convenient transfers in Rome to destinations such as Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria, all within a single booking.

Ryanair, now the leading airline on the European market, has continued to strengthen its presence in the Czech Republic. Twenty years after the launch of its first flight from Brno to London Stansted, the route remains a favourite with passengers, operating five times a week and serving around 100,000 travellers a year.

Building on the success of this connection, Ryanair has expanded its offer from Brno Airport. In addition to the well-established UK route, the airline will operate more regular flights in 2025. The Brno-Bergamo route in Italy, originally launched in 2018, will operate three times a week, providing convenient access to northern Italy, and the brand-new Brno-Málaga route will be launched with flights twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska, Ryanair’s representative for Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics, expressed enthusiasm about the airline’s growing presence in South Moravia: “We are delighted to further expand our services from Brno and to introduce a new route to Malaga,” she said. “The Costa del Sol is a popular destination and we are pleased that passengers from South Moravia will have direct access to it.”

Jiří Filip, member of the Board of Directors of Brno Airport, echoed these sentiments. “Twenty years of cooperation with Ryanair began with the London route, which remains one of the most popular among passengers. We are pleased that Ryanair is strengthening its presence in Brno and expanding the travel options with the new route to Málaga.”