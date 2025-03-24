Brno’s Easter Festival of Sacred Music To Include Spiritual Concerts and Immersive Tenebrae Services

The 32nd edition of Filharmonie Brno’s Easter Festival of Sacred Music will take place during Holy Week and Easter Week, from 13-27 April. The programme is unique in the country and attracts visitors from across the Czech Republic and abroad. In addition to six concerts, the festival includes three Tenebrae services, which take place in near-darkness. For the first time this year, these will move from the dimly lit church to the water reservoirs of Žlutý kopec.

“The theme of Gregorian chant will unite these performances, with a new one in a different reservoir each night,” said festival dramaturge Vladimír Maňas. “Using symbolic staging elements, subtle choral work and an emphasis on the aesthetic arrangement of the space, we will present a unique and coherent scenic concept that goes beyond the experience of a typical concert.”

The Tenebrae services will explore themes of spiritual transformation through music, light and space. The first evening, ‘Via’, will feature Gregorian chant and video projections, symbolising Jesus Christ’s inner journey, while the second, ‘Aqua’, will incorporate the symbolism of water, referring both to Christ washing his disciples’ feet and to the idea of purification. The final night, ‘Lux’, will be a theatrical exploration of the contrast between darkness and light in the human soul. Each evening will highlight historical liturgical traditions, performed by various ensembles specialising in medieval and Renaissance sacred music.

The festival will also commemorate the anniversaries of important composers and present several Brno premieres. The opening concert on Palm Sunday will feature Arvo Pärt’s ‘St John Passion’, performed for the first time in Brno by the Martinů Voices ensemble. Other highlights include the French group Les Traversés Baroques performing Marc’Antonio Ziani’s ‘La morte vinta sul Calvario’, and an organ recital dedicated to Johann Sebastian Bach by renowned organist Christophe Mantoux.

A jazz tribute will honour the centenary of Oscar Peterson with a performance of his ‘Easter Suite’ by the Luboš Šrámek Trio, combining jazz improvisation with sacred themes. The festival will also feature ‘Renaissance Vespers’ by Diego Ortiz, performed by the ensemble More Maiorum with period instruments and vocalists.

The grand finale on 27 April will see Filharmonie Brno conducted by Anna-Maria Helsing perform Vaughan Williams’ ‘The Lark Ascending’ with soloist Josef Špaček, followed by Rautavaara’s Symphony No. 7, ‘Angel of Light’.

Tickets are available at the Filharmonie Brno box office, online, or at the concert venues. The Tenebrae services in the reservoirs are already sold out for all performances.