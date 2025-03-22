Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs in Brno Mark First Anniversary of Opening To The Public

The Žlutý Kopec reservoir system is today celebrating the first anniversary of its full public opening, coinciding with World Water Day, 22 March. Over the last year, these unique underground spaces, built in 1874, 1894 and 1917, attracted a total of 114,390 visitors. The reservoirs have been accessible through both traditional guided tours and special events, contributing to their growing cultural and tourist significance for the city. They are also open for self-guided audio tours.

In addition to being a historical attraction, the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs have also established themselves as a cultural venue. Since May 2024, the VodojeMyArt project has hosted a variety of artistic events in these underground chambers, including concerts, exhibitions, light installations, laser shows, site-specific performances and dance productions. The atmospheric underground environment of the reservoirs has made them a sought-after location for both artists and visitors.

Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO, highlighted this transformation: “The Žlutý Kopec reservoirs have become not only a major tourist attraction, but also a cultural centre. The underground spaces have gained a completely new dimension and confirmed their unique atmosphere.”

The reservoirs recently received further recognition at the 18th edition of the 2025 Tourism Grand Prix, held in Prague on 14 March. They won second place in the Best Tourist Product category, and the campaign for their opening also won second place in the Innovative Marketing Communication category. The jury praised the project for its strong integration of history and modernity, its appealing visual identity and its successful community involvement.

Throughout 2025, the reservoirs will continue to serve as a venue for cultural and artistic experiences. In April, they will host a concert by the Kantiléna Mixed Choir, showcasing polyphonic compositions that take full advantage of the reservoirs’ exceptional acoustics. Later in the month, the Easter Festival of Sacred Music will bring a series of performances exploring the themes of Passion Week, featuring Gregorian chants performed in different reservoirs each evening.

During the summer, the reservoirs will be integrated into the Brno Art Open festival, turning them into a space for contemporary artistic expression. Wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience Mikulecké bečky, a Moravian wine tasting event accompanied by traditional dulcimer music. In the autumn, the site will once again host the Prototyp festival, which merges art, science, and technology, while a special concert as part of the Moravian Autumn festival will bring the season to a close.

Visitors can explore the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs at Tvrdého 15, with doors open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 6pm, with the last admission at 5pm. Further details, including event schedules and ticket reservations, can be found at www.vodojemybrno.cz.