Lack of Food in Forests Draws Wild Boars to Brno’s Urban Areas in Early Spring

In early spring, the urban areas of Brno bordering the surrounding forests are being confronted with the appearance of wild boars, which are appearing there due to a lack of food. According to experts from the MENDELU Forestry and Forestry Academy, this is not an unusual situation, but a common occurrence at the end of winter.

Wild boars have an increased need for high quality food, mainly due to the birth and rearing of newborn piglets. In Brno, the presence of these animals approaching the city has been seen in more or less all districts bordering on the forest. “When the city encroaches on the forest complexes, we have to take into account that some species of game may occasionally appear between the buildings, it may just be an accidental stray,” said Jakub Drimaj, a researcher who deals with wild animals in cities. “Do not let your dog run free when you go for a walk. And if you come across a wild boar, for example at night, I would advise you to avoid the area. They will definitely not come after you.”

There are also specific situations where a wild boar can pose a danger to humans. “Danger in the form of a direct attack on a human can potentially occur, for example, near a sow’s den with piglets in dense bush where an off-leash dog runs in and starts attacking the boars,” added Drimaj. “The sow might perceive this as a high-risk situation, and instead of the usual flight, she might actively defend her piglets from the dog. If a human, such as the dog’s owner, were to become involved in this conflict, they could be injured. However, in the vast majority of such cases, the boar defends itself by fleeing.”

Problems with the appearance of wild boars in times of insufficient food in the forest do not only affect urban areas, but also garden colonies, where many gardens are abandoned and fences may be damaged, but the food supply is abundant.

The council is monitoring and assessing these situations. The shooting of wild boars in these areas is only possible with the permission of the relevant authority. In the case of Brno, cooperation between the Brno City Hall and authorised hunters has been going on for many years.

According to experts, people cannot expect the wild boars to stop these activities with the arrival of spring. Spring is associated with the establishment of flower beds and new plantings, which are attractive places for pigs in search of food. It is therefore important not to underestimate the importance of high-quality fencing.