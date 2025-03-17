Brno Leads Other Czech Regional Cities In Cultural Investment, Strengthening Its Artistic Landscape

Brno spends more than other regional capitals in the Czech Republic on culture, both in total amount and per capita, according to a recent analysis by the Department of Culture of the City of Brno, in collaboration with ONplan lab, which examined the approaches of various cities to cultural funding between 2018 and 2023, including an assessment of data availability.

On average, Brno spent CZK 3,878.5 per capita on culture over the study period, well ahead of cities such as Ostrava (CZK 3,137.74), Olomouc (CZK 2,812.07) and even Prague (CZK 1,790.51). The study confirmed that the level of cultural funding in regional cities is closely linked to their size, tax revenues and total budget. In 2023, Brno recorded the highest current expenditure on culture with CZK 1.73 billion, followed by Ostrava with CZK 1.07 billion and Plzen with CZK 561.1 million. Meanwhile, smaller cities such as Jihlava and Zlín spent significantly less, with cultural budgets of CZK 79.63 million and CZK 140.89 million respectively.

Mayor Marketa Vankova speaking at a conference on cultural investment. Credit: M. Schmerkova/MMB

A key feature of Brno’s cultural investment is its strong support for theatre, which accounts for the largest share of the cultural budget. The city operates four theatre organisations: the Brno National Theater, the Brno City Theater, the Experimental Theater Centre, and the Radost Theater – and spends almost CZK 1 billion annually on theatre activities, representing 63% of its total cultural expenditure. Although these institutions have a significance beyond the regional level, the city remains the main financial supporter of their operations.

“An almost identical example is Filharmonie Brno, whose fame transcends national borders. This ensemble represents the Czech Republic abroad, but its operation is mainly supported by the city. I see room for change in these large cultural organisations.” stated Mayor Markéta Vaňková.

In addition to theatre, the City of Brno also plays a leading role in funding music, libraries, museums and galleries, ensuring broad access to cultural institutions. Over the years, non-investment expenditure – which covers the operating costs of cultural institutions – has fluctuated due to factors such as inflation, which reached 10.3% in 2023. The city’s role as founder of many cultural organisations has made it necessary to adjust funding to keep up with rising costs.

In recent years, Brno has also significantly increased its financial support for independent cultural activities that are not directly funded by the city. So-called ‘unestablished culture’ relies on private or community support, and its funding has increased from CZK 72.3 million in 2018 to around CZK 90 million annually over the past two years. A similar trend has been observed in Ostrava. The study also found that larger cities tend to allocate a lower percentage of requested grants. In Prague, for example, only 22% of the total programme funding requested was granted in 2021. Karlovy Vary stands out for its unique approach of using only individual grants and donations rather than a structured programme-based funding system.

The research also emphasised the need for regular data monitoring and recommended the involvement of urban development experts in cultural discussions. The ‘city of short distances’ concept, which encourages the development of cultural and community facilities across different neighbourhoods, was highlighted as an effective strategy. This is in line with Brno’s #Brno2050 strategy, which envisages a more balanced cultural landscape with accessible cultural centres throughout the city.

Further key recommendations for improving cultural funding in regional capitals emerged from the study. One of the main suggestions is to establish multi-source funding by increasing state and regional contributions to cultural institutions of supra-regional importance. Another crucial step is to strengthen the capacity of cultural organisations to secure European and national funding. Systematic monitoring of cultural expenditure was also proposed to ensure efficient budget planning. In addition, the study recommended that city districts should be more actively involved in supporting cultural infrastructure and community projects.

The report underlines the importance of strategic urban planning and the availability of cultural infrastructure in residential areas. The implementation of the ‘city of short distances’ concept could lead to a more evenly distributed cultural scene, ensuring that cultural facilities are accessible to residents in different neighbourhoods rather than being concentrated in the city centre.