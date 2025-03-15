Review: Matteo Mancuso Trio at JazzFest Brno – A Journey of Virtuosity and Musical Fusion

On Thursday, JazzFest Brno welcomed one of the most extraordinary guitarists of our time, Matteo Mancuso, to the Sono Music Club. The Sicilian virtuoso and his exceptional trio, featuring Riccardo Oliva on bass and Gianluca Pellerito on drums, gave an unforgettable performance as a penultimate stop on their European tour.

Matteo Mancuso has gained widespread recognition for his revolutionary guitar technique. Unlike most electric guitarists who rely on a pick, Mancuso applies classical fingerstyle techniques to his electric playing. This unique approach allows him to achieve an unparalleled level of fluidity, articulation and expressiveness, setting him apart as a true innovator in the world of modern guitar, in a form of virtuosity that can only be his.

The evening’s setlist was a dynamic blend of jazz, rock and fusion, seamlessly interweaving original compositions and masterfully executed covers. Highlights included two iconic tunes – ‘Fred’ by Allan Holdsworth and ‘The Chicken’ by Jaco Pastorius – both of which showcased the trio’s technical brilliance and deep musical synergy.

Mancuso’s original works, taken from his 2023 album ‘Journey’, added a personal and emotional depth to the performance. The audience was treated to ‘Open Fields’, a touching tribute to the trio’s hometown of Palermo, while ‘The Journey’, an intimate guitar and bass duet, gave the concert its most introspective moments. The energy peaked with ‘Samba Party’, not an actual samba as the artist specified, but certainly a piece brimming with rhythm and intricate melodic interplay that highlighted the trio’s seamless chemistry.

The synergy between Mancuso, Oliva and Pellerito was truly mesmerising, with each musician bringing their own mastery to the stage. More than just a display of skill, this concert was a testament to the trio’s unique cohesion and passion and the outcome of their dedication and constant research into experimental music.