Groove Brno Returns in July With New Open-Air Festival Format and Expanded Line-up

The 18th edition of the Groove Brno festival will take place on 11-12 July with a completely new format. Instead of individual concerts, the event will be an open-air festival combining live music with a summer setting on the Kozí Horka beach at the Brno dam.

The line-up continues to grow, with previously announced artists such as guitarist Cory Wong, Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer and Czech ensemble B-Side Band, as well as newcomers such as Swedish trio Dirty Loops, known for their technical musicianship, and Big Funk Brass, a French group that mixes hip-hop, rock and jazz, using two sousaphones to create a distinctive sound. Italian guitarist Giacomo Turra, returning after a previous sold-out show in Brno, will bring new material to his performance in July.

Saturday’s programme highlights female artists, including Jana Kirschner, who will bring her latest album ‘Obyčajnosti’, Czech singer Bára Poláková, a five-time winner of the Anděl Music Award, and Slovak singer-songwriter Tamara Kramar, who will present new music from her forthcoming album, for which she has also taken on the role of producer.

Other Czech artists have also joined the line-up. Electronic music veteran Moimir Papalescu and singer Tonya Graves will perform with their band The Stylists, while The People, a 13-piece project, will present a special set of music by funk legends created exclusively for Groove Brno. IKON (Tomáš Konůpka), a composer and multi-instrumentalist known from projects such as Navigators, Android Asteroid, MYDY and 7krát3, will present his solo work influenced by his time in Los Angeles.

The event will include food stalls, relaxation areas and sports activities, while DJs will provide music throughout the day. Kozí Horka offers a natural setting by the water with a limited capacity area, reserved exclusively for festival attendees.

Information on accommodation, transport (including boat access), catering and additional activities will be updated on groovebrno.cz in the coming months.

Tickets are available online at GoOut.net and at physical ticket outlets, including the Tourist Information Centre at Panenská 1, with additional locations listed on the GoOut website.

