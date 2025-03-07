One World International Human Rights Film Festival To Begin In Brno On 20 March

The annual One World (‘Jeden Svet’) International Human Rights Film Festival will open its doors in Brno from 20-27 March. Over its 27 years of existence, the One World Festival has become the largest human rights film festival in the world, taking place in 56 cities across the Czech Republic. The film’s programme draws attention to various forms of human rights violations, places current world events in a broader context, and reveals blind spots that would otherwise remain hidden.

This year the festival will showcase a total of 84 documentaries, 11 narrative films and 9 immersive films in both competition and non-competition categories. The competition sections include the International Competition, which showcases films that address pressing global events and social issues, and the Czech Competition, which highlights local films on a variety of topics. In addition, the Right to Know section provides a platform for stories that would otherwise go unseen, while the Immersive Film Competition features virtual reality films that immerse viewers in unique human rights experiences.

Alongside the competitive categories, the festival will present seven non-competitive sections: Slovak Journey, Family Webs, Female Gaze, Male Beings, Ecosystems, Searching for Freedom and Community Boundaries, each of which explores different aspects of human rights and societal challenges. The festival will also engage audiences through various debates and discussions related to the films.

Credit: Jeden Svet

In Brno, the One World Festival will take place in several venues, including Kino Art, Kino Lucerna, Scala University Cinema and Kavárna Trojka.

Films accessible to English speakers will be clearly marked with the “EN” pictogram in the programme. A selection of seven immersive films will be available in English, while the film ‘Perinatal Dreaming’ contains no dialogue. General admission is CZK 140, with discounted tickets for students and seniors at CZK 120, and a special price of CZK 100 for the ‘MamaTata’ and ‘One World for Children’ screenings.

The complete programme is available at Daily Programme page. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased online via GoOut network, as well as directly at individual screening venues during the festival.