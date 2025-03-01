Successful Ice-Skating Season at Moravské Náměstí Ends With Over 26,000 Visitors

The ice-skating season at Moravské náměstí has now come to an end after three months; skaters took to the ice at the end of November and the rink remained open until the last Sunday in February. The season saw a record attendance, with over 26,000 visitors, 3,000 more than last year. Thanks to the high number of visitors, most of the operating costs of the rink were covered.

“This season has been successful in every aspect,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), Mayor of Brno-Střed. “The rink was well received by visitors and the weather was also favourable, allowing us to operate until almost the end of February. The high number of visitors is an obligation for us to further improve the facility and its facilities for next season.”

As in previous years, the busiest period was December, when the ice rink was also part of the Christmas markets. Interest remained high after the New Year, which had a positive impact on the financial results. Total income from ticket sales reached CZK 2.6 million, an increase of 44% compared to the 2023/24 season. This revenue helped to cover energy costs of CZK 1 million and partially offset installation and dismantling costs, which exceeded CZK 2 million.

“We are pleased that ticket sales have allowed us to cover most of the operating costs. However, we run the rink as a public service, not for profit,” said Mencl. “Once again, we provided free access to primary and nursery school children from the district as part of their lessons. Children from Brno’s orphanages also used the rink for free.”

Now that the skating season is over, the ice rink in Moravské náměstí is being dismantled. The work will be completed by the end of next week, after which the equipment and technology will be stored in designated facilities. The rink, operated by the Kraví hora Sports and Recreation Complex, will return to the park this winter.