Pitbull Returns to Prague After 13 Years With His ‘Party After Dark’ Tour

U.S. rap and pop star Pitbull is returning to the Czech Republic after 13 years. The iconic artist and showman, known for global hits such as ‘Give Me Everything’, ‘Timber’, and ‘I Know You Want Me’, will take to the stage at Prague’s O2 Arena on 18 June with special guest Shaggy.

Since the beginning of his career, Pitbull has blended hip-hop, reggaeton and dance music to create a signature sound that has dominated the global charts, selling over 25 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide, and reaching billions of streams. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Usher and Shakira. His hits have been featured at major sporting events and in Hollywood films, cementing his status as a global superstar. Outside of music, Pitbull is also a successful entrepreneur and an active supporter of education and young talent, particularly within the Latin American community.

The Grammy Award winner is bringing his high energy show back to Europe, promising a night of Latin beats, hip-hop vibes and electric party atmosphere.

Tickets for Pitbull’s show in Prague will go on sale today at 9 am via the Fan Club and O2 presale, followed by the Live Nation Club presale on 27 February at 9 am and the Spotify presale on the same day at 11 am. Tickets go on sale to the general public on 28 February at 9 am via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, starting at CZK 1,890.