Brno Observatory Will Host The ‘Brno Space Days’ Festival In March

Organised by the Brno Observatory and Planetarium, the Brno Space Days / Days of South Moravian Cosmonautics will take place from 4-6 March, bringing together space experts and enthusiasts as well as the general public for a celebration of space exploration. The event highlights Brno and the South Moravian Region’s growing role as the centre of the Czech Republic’s space industry.

“Czech space scientists and engineers have come of age,” reads the website of the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. “They no longer ‘just’ assemble components for foreign customers, but dare to build their own rather large and, above all, decently equipped satellites.”

The Brno Space Days will include lectures, open days at some space companies, an exhibition of space portraits, a workshop for cubesat builders, and the premiere of a new show in the digital planetarium.