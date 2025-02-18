Post Malone To Perform at Prague’s Letňany Airport In August

U.S. pop singer Post Malone will perform in the Czech Republic for the first time as part of the European leg of his “Big Ass World Tour”. The concert will take place at Prague’s Letňany Airport on 12 August 2025.

Post Malone’s signature sound blends melodic rap, heartfelt lyrics and genre-crossing instrumentals. His breakthrough came in 2015, when his debut single ‘White Iverson’ went viral, soon earning him a record deal and launching his career. Since then, he has released numerous chart-topping hits, including ‘Rockstar’, ‘Circles’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Better Now’. His sound has evolved from the raw energy of his early hip-hop tracks to the introspective, guitar-driven ballads of his later career.

The Prague concert comes a year after the release of his latest album, ‘F-1 Trillion’, which marked Malone’s transition into country music and features guest appearances from Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Dolly Parton. The album received mostly positive reviews from music critics and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and UK Album Chart. An extended edition of the album, subtitled “Long Bed”, was released 12 hours after the standard edition.

Tickets for Post Malone’s concert in Prague start at CZK 1,690, with VIP packages also available. Pre-sales begin on 19 February for Mastercard holders, followed by Live Nation Club and Fan Club members on 20 February. General ticket sales will open on 21 February via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal. Following his Prague debut, Post Malone will continue his European tour in several major cities, including Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, London and Milan.