Řícmanice Arboretum Re-Opens This Saturday With Public Open Day

On Saturday, 22 February, the Řícmanice Arboretum will reopen to the public after a year. The Masaryk Forest School Enterprise Křtiny (ŠLP Křtiny), in cooperation with Mendel University’s Faculty of Forestry and Wood Technology (LDF MENDELU) is preparing guided tours of rare tree species. Visitors will learn about the various species using newly installed QR code signs around the arboretum. There will also be an educational corner for children, as well as the traditional games and activities. The event starts at 9.30 am and lasts until 4 pm.

The Arboretum’s unique conifer collection, mainly from South and North America and Asia, is one of a kind in Central Europe. ŠLP Křtiny is still planting other species. “Our latest planting is the one-needle pine, P. monophylla, a truly unique conifer,” said the Arboretum’s director, Petra Packová. “Surprisingly, it survives even the relatively inhospitable springs with significant transitions. Then there is also the Chihuahuan spruce, which comes from Mexico.”

The guided tours will be led by dendrologists from the LDF MENDELU, but those who prefer to explore the arboretum themselves can also find interesting information about individual trees. “We have recently installed large stainless-steel signs in the arboretum that tell visitors what kind of tree they are looking at,” said Packová.

The open day will also feature a programme for children. “We have prepared samples of fur and antlers of some of the inhabitants of our forests for the children, who will try to match the signs of habitation with individual animal species,” explained Packová. “After the event they will also know who could have left a hedgehog skin on a stump in the forest, because hedgehogs do not shed their skin.”

Refreshments will be available in the form of a wide range of hot venison snacks, from sausages to cook over the fire to the popular venison goulash, meatloaf and hot drinks.

As in the Křtiny Arboretum, visitors can now use a mobile composting toilet based on Finnish technology. “This toilet uses no chemicals. The wood shavings break down into pure humus over six months. We then use this to fertilise the arboretum’s ornamental trees,” said Packová.

In 2024, almost 2,000 people attended the event. ŠLP Křtiny has informed public transport operators about the possible increase in passengers. If necessary, an extra train will run from Bílovice nad Svitavou. Visitors coming from Brno and Blansko should take the S2 train to Bílovice nad Svitavou and change to bus 210.

The organisers also highlight to motorists the limited parking possibilities at Srnčí studánka-rozcestí, and recommend parking in one of the neighbouring villages, rather than on the forest roads. Hikers can reach the arboretum from Babice nad Svitavou or Řícmanice with a pleasant walk through the forest.

In case of adverse weather conditions, such as strong winds or ice, the event will be cancelled, with announcements published on the information channels of ŠLP Křtiny and MENDELU.

Entrance to the arboretum is based on voluntary contributions. Dogs on a lead are welcome.