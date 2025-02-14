Standardised Approach To Street Trees Should Increase Resilience and Climate Adaptation in Brno

The City of Brno is in the process of drawing up unified guidelines for the planning, planting and maintenance of street trees in the city. Once finalized, the document will serve as a guide for street tree management, in order to maximise the potential benefits for the urban environment in terms of resilience and adaptation to climate change.

The Municipal Standard for Street Tree Rows has completed its analytical phase, and work is now underway on the design of the necessary modifications. The previous year was dedicated to conceptual preparations and a reference survey of several tree rows around the city.

The adoption of a standardised approach is essential for the optimal care of street trees. Until now, road planners, technical infrastructure managers, tree specialists, and city districts have each dealt with trees using their own internal policies, technical procedures, and industry standards, which are not currently aligned.

The standard aims to improve the city’s climate change adaptation and strengthen the resilience of street trees. It will enhance the health, lifespan, and functionality of both existing and new trees, helping Brno’s tree-lined streets better mitigate the effects of frequent heat waves.

In 2024, a survey was conducted to assess the functional parameters of individual trees, as they play a crucial role in improving the microclimate of the city. Some of the findings from these surveys are being used to inform the work on the new guidelines. At the same time, the species stability of Brno’s tree avenues is being evaluated in terms of the expected effects of climate change, as individual tree species have their own specific needs and requirements. In the context of climate change, it is possible that some tree species used in the past may not be able to thrive in today’s urban environment. This analysis provides data for the authors of the guidelines, especially when recommending species suitable for further cultivation in Brno’s streets.

A similar document is currently used in Prague, which is being used as a basis for the new guidelines, saving development costs and time. However, it is being adapted to meet Brno’s specific needs, including a different greenery management structure, microclimate, and tree species composition. The adaptation will also involve mapping green management methods, updating the green passport data structure, analysing how trees interact with traffic and infrastructure, and conducting field surveys of selected tree rows to ensure they fulfil their intended functions.