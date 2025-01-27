Police Report Shows Decline In Czech Crime Rate For 2024

Police officers recorded 173,322 crimes in the Czech Republic last year, 8,096 fewer than the year before, representing a drop in the crime rate of 4.5%, Police President Martin Vondrasek told reporters on Friday.

Police solved almost 55% of crimes and offences, with the clearance rate remaining close to its long-term level.

The number of murders also fell last year, but violent crime in general rose slightly.

There were 151 murder cases last year, eight fewer than the previous year. 69 of these murder attempts were successful, with the rest attempted or planned. The overwhelming majority of these crimes were motivated by personal relationships.

Regarding violent crimes, Vondracek said the number of direct attacks on people had not increased, but the rise was seen in the number of dangerous threats, dangerous stalking and extortion. “Often these acts are also linked to attacks on social media,” said Vondrasek. Police find it difficult to identify the perpetrators in these cases. Threats in schools are a new problem, the police chief said.

Property crime is down 6% year-on-year, but economic crime has increased slightly. Scams and credit fraud account for the largest share of this crime.

Cybercrime fell slightly, according to Tomas Kubik, deputy minister for criminal services and investigations. “We are one of the few states where we have managed to reverse the negative trend of increasing internet crime,” the deputy said.

Last year, crime committed in cyberspace accounted for 10.7% of all registered crime. Police officers assume that the slight decline in cybercrime is due partly to increased prevention activities. Potential victims are also more vigilant. Police investigators solved 15.4% of crimes and offences on the Internet.

According to Vondrasek, the structure of crime has not changed much compared to previous years. “It is still true that over 54% of crimes are property crimes,” he said.

Police officers noted a decline in crime in most regions, but increases in the South Moravia and Pardubice Regions. “Crime in general is not very high in the Pardubice Region, but we have had quite a significant increase in Internet frauds there,” the police chief said.

The perpetrators caused almost CZK 31 billion in damage last year, an increase of CZK 7.5 billion compared to 2023 and the highest in the past five years.

For the whole of 2023, police recorded 181,417 crimes, down 0.3% from 2022. Officers then recorded year-on-year declines in violent, vice and economic crimes. There were slight increases in property crimes and homicides.

Registered crime in the Czech Republic in 2011-2024:

Year Number of registered crimes 2011 317,177 2012 304,528 2013 325,366 2014 288,660 2015 247,628 2016 218,162 2017 202,303 2018 192,405 2019 199,221 2020 165,525 2021 153,233 2022 181,991 2023 181,417 2024 173,322

Source: Police headquarters