‘Islands of Discovery’: Mendel University Opens New Interactive Exhibition at VIDA! Science Centre

Mendel University is now curating ‘Islands of Discovery’, an interactive exhibition at the VIDA! Science Centre focused on interesting topics from the fields of natural and social sciences. It allows children and adults to investigate questions from different fields of science and search for answers in a novel and interactive way.

The exhibition on the first floor of the centre opened in mid-December, and will run until the end of November 2025. Scientists from all parts of the university participated in the preparation of the exhibition, overseeing the content related to their respective fields.

“Our aim was, among other things, to show that the work of scientists plays a vital role in solving important problems of today,” said Jan Mareš, Rector of Mendel University. “Therefore, we wanted to reveal to the general public in an entertaining way what these people do at their workplaces at our university and to encourage curiosity in children’s heads, which in the following years can grow into a passion for science.”

The exhibition is aimed not only at children but at adults too. “The exhibition shows that the world around us is full of secrets that are worth discovering,” said Bára Dvořáková, creator of the exhibition concept. “We also want children to leave with some of the discoveries that are waiting for them. At five research nests, they can design a city of the future or find out where water is lost. They also look at what we will eat in the future and design their own pizza. The smallest visitors will appreciate the peephole and other interactive elements. We believe that everyone will enjoy the chillout zone, where they will feel like they are in a colourful university forest.”

“The exhibition on the anniversary of Mendel University in Brno brings to VIDA! a little nature and some new trends in sustainable life, which are crucial for our time,” said Tomáš Mejzlík from the VIDA! Centre. “I believe that cooperation is the only way forward, and I am glad that at this exhibition we could join forces with Mendel.”