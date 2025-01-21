Entry To Zaječí Potok Forest To Be Banned For Two Months From February

Based on a request from the owner of the forest in the vicinity of Zaječí potok, Brno’s Mendel University, the City of Brno has issued a two-month ban on entering this area, starting on 1 February and ending on 31 March 2025.

Foresters will be harvesting dangerous dead and dry trees in the area, which is a popular destination for hikers. Due to the large-scale operations, access to a part of the forest will be suspended to ensure safety. The restriction will be clearly marked on access roads.

The management of the forest is carried out by the Masaryk Forest Křtiny School Forest Company, an organization of Mendel University.