11th SCANDI Nordic Film Festival Kicks Off In Kino Art This Evening

The 11th edition of the SCANDI Film Festival in Brno will include screenings at Kino Art and Cinema City Velký Špalíček. Starting today, this year’s selection of 12 movies will be presented until 22 January, featuring films such as ‘Hammarskjöld – The Fight for Peace’, ‘Once Upon a Time in a Forest’, and many more.

Founded in 2014 by Ivan Hronec, SCANDI introduces Scandinavian cinema to Czech and Slovak audiences. The project focuses on movies that were successful at previous festivals, positively impacted the audiences, and promoted the rich diversity of the region’s output. The goal is to present films that are diverse in genre but also touch on more delicate subjects, in order to stimulate discussion on topics of pressing social issues.

The programme, from the selection of films to the discussions with guests, was carefully designed by an experienced team from the film distribution company Film Europe. “We look at Scandinavian film critically, independently, and professionally, ” they added.

This year’s jury includes Simon Kubala, Rozalie Frišová, Lada Zabranska, Klara Safarikova, and Anastasia Pulcová.

The films that were selected for this year are diverse in themes and genres and highlight a variety of social issues:

Hammarskjöld – The Fight for Peace – a historical drama that mixes fiction with facts, presents the biography of Swedish statesman Dag Hammarskjöld and was nominated for eight Guldbagge awards. The story follows the mission of Hammarskjöld as a UN Secretary-General in the process of bringing peace during the decolonization of Africa. Directed by Per Fly and starring Mikael Persbrandt, the film is a compelling portrait of the sacrifices of a Cold War diplomat.

Boundless – a thriller that brings back Ulrich Thomsen in the role of Detective Carl Mørck. A tragic suicide brings Rose to investigate a cold case related to her past while Carl has to face his own past at the risk of compromising his future happiness. Directed by Ole Christian Madsen, the film is a balance between tension and melancholy.

Spermageddon – a bold animated comedy that approaches teenage sexuality through humor. It presents an inventive twist on classic teen comedies and delivers a wild and unforgettable race to the egg.

Cold – a crime drama in blue tones follows the reopening of a haunting 1980s case involving mysterious deaths at a juvenile detention center. Detective Óðinn finds new evidence and the case connects to the deaths of his daughter and wife. Directed by Erlingur Thoroddsen and based on Yrsa Sigurðardóttir’s bestselling novel, the film is a mix of crime, horror and Nordic poetics.

Cold. Credit: SCANDI

Eternal – a sci-fi film that follows Elias, a climate scientist whose work on a crack in the ocean floor threatens humanity’s future while straining his love for aspiring singer Anita. Directed by Ulaa Salim, the story intertwines fate and missed opportunities with personal and global stakes mixing romance with the terrifying situation of the climate crisis.

Quisling – The Final Days – a historical drama with elements of psychological thriller, it tells the story of the final days of Norwegian Prime Minister Vidkun Quisling, who betrayed his country by collaborating with the Nazis. Set in a dark prison cell, the action unfolds through his confessions to priest Peder Olsen, exploring themes of morality, guilt and the human condition.

The Missile – a mix of absurd comedy, political drama and personal reflection, it is set in 1984 Lapland where Niina, a single mother, investigates a potential Soviet missile threat while grappling with her own painful past. A story of Cold War tensions, 80s Europop and the intersectionality of personal and historical geopolitics.

The Missile. Credit: SCANDI

Once Upon a Time in a Forest – an environmental documentary from Finland following young activists battling industrial giants destroying the forest. Through stunning aesthetics, the film celebrates the tranquility and wisdom of nature, offering an empathetic ode to the environment and those fighting to protect it.

The Tundra Within Me – a drama with elements of personal exploration and cultural reflection, it follows Sami artist Lena as she returns to Lapland with her son to reconnect with her roots and explore Sami gender issues. The film captures Lena’s personal crisis, blending the beauty and melancholy of Lapland’s landscape with a universal story about identity, community, and finding one’s place.

The Tundra Within Me. Credit: SCANDI

Armand – drama that revolves around two mothers whose sons are accused of crossing sexual boundaries, leading to a heated conflict. The interest is shifted towards the adults thus becoming a mix of seriousness and absurdity.

Power Play – It Has To Be A Woman (episode 1) & Power Play – 4 More Years (episode 2) – two episodes of a gripping political drama starting with the resignation of Prime Minister Trygve Bratteli which created issues within the Norway’s Labor Party. The story follows young Gro Harlem Brundtland who enters politics in a world of men. The series compiles power dynamics, ambition, and personal conflicts.

The festival takes place in cinemas throughout the Czech Republic; in Brno, Cinema City Velký Špalíček and Kino Art will host screenings. The schedule and tickets are available on the festival website.