DPMB Inspectors Caught 4,000 Fewer Fare Evaders In 2024 Than Previous Year

The number of fare evaders intercepted on Brno’s public transport network has decreased year-on-year. Inspectors for the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) inspected over 102,000 vehicles and caught 40,508 passengers without valid travel documents, almost 10% less than last year. DPMB also noted the improvements brought by the cameras that inspectors are now equipped with, which allow complaints to be resolved more effectively.

Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB, attributed the fall in the number of fare evaders to two factors. “Firstly, we have not increased the fare in Brno since 2012, and it is therefore accessible to everyone,” he said. “I see the second reason clearly in the simplicity of purchasing a ticket. Passengers either have a Šalinkarta or buy a ticket via the Pípni a jed’! service directly in the vehicle. Buying a ticket in Brno has never been easier and more comfortable.”

Last year, DPMB inspectors checked tickets in 102,162 vehicles. The most frequent age for “illegal” passengers was the 30-40 age group (23%), followed by the 18-25 age group (22%), which has always dominated in previous years, and has fallen to second place for the first time this year.

DPMB inspectors collected CZK 29 million in fines. More than half of the fare surcharges were paid by passengers on the spot. “It is also the most advantageous procedure. On the spot, the fare surcharge is CZK 1,000, and later it rises to CZK 1,500,” added Havránek.

DPMB also emphasised the improvements brought by equipping inspectors with cameras. These recordings monitor the work performance of its employees, but also enable the more effective investigation of passenger complaints.

“Thanks to the cameras, for example, we managed to clarify a case where a passenger complained that the inspector did not give her time to mark her ticket after boarding,” explained Michal Herš from the DPMB fare department. “From the video, we saw that she sat down after boarding and only made an effort to mark her ticket after she saw the inspector. The video recording also helped us resolve a complaint about one inspector’s arrogant behavior towards a student, who allegedly had a mental breakdown after the inspection. From the recording, we clearly saw that he kindly and patiently explained her mistake and the solution. They both then parted ways with a greeting and a smile.”

DPMB currently employs 28 inspectors.